Reader: Candidates shouldn't be for sale, vote Gaebler 

click to enlarge File photo

Jill Gaebler

I am concerned about large donations to City Council campaigns. I understand it is important to support candidates. But large donations from a few special-interest groups lead me to wonder whose best interest these groups have in mind.

Jill Gaebler is my representative in Council District 5. I plan to vote for her in this important election. She has worked hard for people like me and has a proven track record of success. She's also endorsed by various organizations representing many types of people and businesses, not just a few endorsements from special-interest groups and companies.

We should pay attention to who is paying the bills for candidates. Elections and candidates shouldn't be for sale.

— Pat Holley, Colorado Springs

