Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 10, 2017 Columns » Letters

Reader: Candidates shouldn't be for sale, vote Gaebler 

By

Tools

click to enlarge Jill Gaebler - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • Jill Gaebler

I am concerned about large donations to City Council campaigns. I understand it is important to support candidates. But large donations from a few special-interest groups lead me to wonder whose best interest these groups have in mind.

Jill Gaebler is my representative in Council District 5. I plan to vote for her in this important election. She has worked hard for people like me and has a proven track record of success. She's also endorsed by various organizations representing many types of people and businesses, not just a few endorsements from special-interest groups and companies.

We should pay attention to who is paying the bills for candidates. Elections and candidates shouldn't be for sale.

— Pat Holley, Colorado Springs

To submit a letter:

Mail to: Editor, 235 S. Nevada Ave., CS, CO 80903 • email: letters@csindy.com

If your comments are mailed or emailed to us, we'll consider them for publication — unless you request otherwise.

Please include your name, city of residence and a daytime phone number for verification.


More Letters »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , , ,

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Letters

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation