February 10, 2017 Columns » Letters

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Reader: Charter schools deserve equal funding 

By

Tools

Editor's note: As part of our new online publishing strategy, Letters to the Editor will be posted daily, one at a time. Thank you for reading, and writing.

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO
  • File Photo

Public education offers many different types of schools to cater to a range of students. Whether a charter or traditional school, each school shares a common goal — to give our children the best education possible by equipping students with tools to succeed (“Are all schools created equal?,” News, Jan. 25). Funding inequalities between traditional public schools and charter schools make this goal more difficult for charter schools to achieve.

The argument that charter schools do not deserve equal funding is unfounded. Charter schools are held accountable for reaching state and federal accountability standards. Charter schools’ curriculum must follow state standards, students are still required to take the same standardized tests, and students must meet the same attendance standards. In contrast, charter schools, do not receive funding for facilities and, on average, receive almost 30 percent less funding per pupil.

Charter schools offer parents another option for meeting their child’s individual needs. Unequal funding creates unfair inequalities in the public school system and may, ultimately, reduce choice.

— Tillie Elvrum, Colorado Coalition of Cyberschool Families, Colorado Springs

To submit a letter:

Mail to: Editor, 235 S. Nevada Ave., CS, CO 80903 • email: letters@csindy.com

If your comments are mailed or emailed to us, we'll consider them for publication — unless you request otherwise.

Please include your name, city of residence and a daytime phone number for verification.


More Letters »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , ,

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Letters

Popular Events

  • User Submitted
    CSYP Social at The Ritz Grill w/ UCCS SGA, GalaxyFest, and The Arc @ Ritz Grill

    • Free

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    ROFL Stand-Up Open Mic @ Underground

    • Thursdays, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Continues through Oct. 22 Free
    • 1 going/interested
    • Buy Tickets

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    "The Surprising History of Manitou’s Hiawatha Gardens" @ Colorado Springs Masonic Hall

    • Mon., Feb. 13, 6 p.m. $17
    • Buy Tickets

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    The Story Project @ SunWater Spa

    • Fri., Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m. $5
    • 1 going/interested
    • Buy Tickets

  • User Submitted
    Home Buying Seminar @ Library 21c

    • Sat., Feb. 18, 4-5:30 p.m. Free
More »

Recent Comments

  • Re: Game over

    • So many great memories and lifetime friends were made was just talking about the bar…

    • Posted by Anthony Gonzales
    • on February 10, 2017

  • Re: Parting words from the Sage

    • John, I've always enjoyed your perspective and your wit. I will miss your column in…

    • Posted by Deborah Muehleisen
    • on February 9, 2017

  • Re: Parting words from the Sage

    • Much love my friend!

    • Posted by Krista Heinicke
    • on February 9, 2017
  • More »
COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation