Reader: Chuck Fowler is a nice guy, but already bought and paid for 

click to enlarge File photo

The crowd at the Penrose House City Council forum presentation on March 6.

Make no mistake, as nice a guy as Chuck Fowler is, he is bought and paid for by developers and “dark money” ... as he admitted to all of us at the Penrose House City Council forum presentation on March 6.Richard Skorman’s run is completely a grassroots effort. Richard agreed to run again for City Council out of sheer love for Colorado Springs — it certainly isn’t money- or power-motivated!Please take time to hear what Skorman wants to bring to Colorado Springs. Our city will surpass Denver in so many ways, welcoming new, forward-thinking ideas that will truly bring this city into the 21st century!

To submit a letter:

Mail to: Editor, 235 S. Nevada Ave., CS, CO 80903 • email: letters@csindy.com

If your comments are mailed or emailed to us, we'll consider them for publication — unless you request otherwise.

Please include your name, city of residence and a daytime phone number for verification.