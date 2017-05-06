Search
May 06, 2017 Columns » Letters

Reader: Clean out the White House 

Please fight for the human beings who would be the first to serve in World War III, or us innocent civilians who are in the way of the foreign rockets. Stand in the way of Trump's reckless plans. Impeach him... and Pence, and expel Ryan from the House of Representatives.

Trump is not fit to govern. Bring back the full realization of the U.S. Constitution, and the human rights accord signed by President Jimmy Carter. Bring this country up to a level of the best it can be, by giving every worker, disabled person, and welfare child's parent a livable wage.

Let our actions show other countries that people can live in paradise. Let the poorest of all benefit society. Impeach Trump.

— Jan Lightfoot, Colorado Springs

