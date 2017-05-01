Reader: Council, who turned out the lights? 

I'd like to issue a challenge to City Council members: Drive around your district at midnight.

My work shift ends at 10 p.m., and no matter what section of the city's roads I drive, there is an unacceptable number of streetlights not on or functioning. For shift employees like myself, who are already prone to drowsy driving, the poorly lit roadways compound the issue. And how can Colorado Springs be a bike-friendly city if the bike lanes are not illuminated by overhead lighting? How can drivers effectively watch for pedestrians at crosswalks when it's pitch black? Not only are the residential and surface/arterial roads inconsistently lit, but I-25 is also. Studies show that nighttime crime is reduced and accident rates are lower in well-lit areas. For a city that's consistently placed at the top of lists for "best place to live" and "best place to vacation," it's embarrassing to not have the basic city need of appropriate street lighting being met.

— Stacy Bowen, Colorado Springs

