April 26, 2017 Columns » Letters

Reader: Divest from the Pentagon, invest in people 

Letters

By

Thank you for your April 12 cover story, "Resist: Donald Trump has increased interest in the lives and tactics of long-time tax resisters."

We appreciate the focus on conscience-based war tax resistance — a clear "no" to the endless war and permanent war economy that the United States prioritizes.

As part of a group of locals who practice war tax resistance through living below a taxable level, we gladly pay taxes that promote public and planetary well-being. We applaud the multiple ways that conscientious people oppose paying the near-half of federal income tax dollars dedicated to past, present and future wars.

Divesting from the Pentagon and investing in people — and planet — are necessary and life-giving. We have found Ruth Benn and the National War Tax Resistance Coordinating Committee helpful and inspiring in being a resource and network of support (nwtrcc.org).

For local connections, check out CSaction on YouTube. We welcome inquirers and explorers to join us.

— Peter and Mary Sprunger-Froese, Colorado Springs

