Reader: Draw more attention to the real eyesore 

Um, Mr. Routon, you missed the elephant in the room ("Olympic Museum and... what?" Between the Lines, April 19)!
Olympic Museum and... THE DRAKE COAL PLANT!
The two just don't mix. I wish you had mentioned that, but perhaps in the next article?
Maybe drawing more attention to that aged eyesore will finally convince CSU to shut it down.
— Nicole Rosa, Colorado Springs
