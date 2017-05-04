Search
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 04, 2017 Columns » Letters

Reader: Draw more attention to the real eyesore 

By

Tools

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO
  • File photo

Um, Mr. Routon, you missed the elephant in the room ("Olympic Museum and... what?" Between the Lines, April 19)!

Olympic Museum and... THE DRAKE COAL PLANT!

The two just don't mix. I wish you had mentioned that, but perhaps in the next article?

Maybe drawing more attention to that aged eyesore will finally convince CSU to shut it down.

— Nicole Rosa, Colorado Springs

To submit a letter:

Mail to: Editor, 235 S. Nevada Ave., CS, CO 80903 • email: letters@csindy.com

If your comments are mailed or emailed to us, we'll consider them for publication — unless you request otherwise.

Please include your name, city of residence and a daytime phone number for verification.


More Letters »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , ,

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Letters

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation