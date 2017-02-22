Reader: Farewell, City Sage 

click to enlarge File photo

John Hazlehurst is still reporting for the Colorado Springs Business Journal.

As an Indy reader of a few decades I have, with great delight, read almost every article John Hazlehurst has written as our City Sage. I will miss his wit and the depth of his perspective.

We're both natives and grew up in a time when native kids went through school surrounded by pictures of Penrose, Tutt and Stratton. Our schools were different. There were teachers our older siblings also endured and learned from. We were taught civics and speech and even deportment, where we learned that there was a difference between dining and eating. We went to movies in the old Burns Opera House turned Chief Theatre and as young adults came to possess a sense of stewardship.

Monument Park was a gift that had been given to us. John and I and all the other kids navigating our parents' cars through the parking lots of J's and Garths drive-ins were part of a community with heritage, history and tradition.

John and I have had our differences, and he has been just a bit more intense than I. A memory of being eviscerated by him in Council chambers over racism within city management comes to mind. Despite our opposing views, we have rarely failed to ramble through a dozen memories and community concerns every time he comes into our store in Uintah Gardens.

I take pleasure in the knowledge that I will still see him and visit with him from time to time. But not having the ability to touch base every Thursday morning over coffee with the Indy will be a tough adjustment to make. One might think of it as mourning. He will be missed.

— Mike Neeley, Old Colorado City

