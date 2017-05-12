Reader: Feeding children is not a waste of money 

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Feeding America's hungry children is not a waste of money. Many politicians today say the contrary. Cutting funding for the National School Lunch Program would be absurd in many ways. Feeding the underprivileged children of today will reduce homelessness and health problems for these children in the future. In turn, America's homeless population would decrease and the fruits of their investments would flourish. The children of today are the future of America's tomorrow. Americans should want the best for their children and children's children. They should not strip the opportunities from the future generation but should provide them the same opportunities that they had as children. People today are always looking for a way to get more money into their pocket instead of doing what is morally right. American society should rise above greed and selfishness because after all, America is the land of opportunity.

— Swaysen Trujillo, Colorado Springs

