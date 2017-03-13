Reddit
March 13, 2017 Columns » Letters

Reader: Forget about the downtown stadium already 

Ralph Routon's Between the Lines column "One last shot to think big" suggests that Colorado Springs "think big" and build a stadium downtown ... again. It was a bad idea the first few times, and still a bad idea.

Sports fans think a stadium is a great idea, and so do businesses downtown. It's still a big ugly stadium. More traffic, more parking, more people all over downtown, another power plant? I like Colorado Springs as a smaller town. It's nice. Do we really need to grow? Do we really need an ugly stadium downtown?

— Bill Welter, Colorado Springs

