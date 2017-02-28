Reader: Get over it, Hillary (and Obama) lost! 

click to enlarge DAN FLECKNER/SHUTTERSTOCK.COM

President Donald Trump has been in office for one month and is being hit with "insane!" "impeach!" "assassinate!" etc., and all he has done is start actions on promises he made to voters like me. Yes, he has made some missteps. Those who hate him furiously are lost souls and, according to the election, now a minority. Get over it, Hillary (and Obama) lost!

— Robert Marshall, Ivywild

