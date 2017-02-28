Reader: Get over it, Hillary (and Obama) lost! 

President Donald Trump has been in office for one month and is being hit with "insane!" "impeach!" "assassinate!" etc., and all he has done is start actions on promises he made to voters like me. Yes, he has made some missteps. Those who hate him furiously are lost souls and, according to the election, now a minority. Get over it, Hillary (and Obama) lost!
— Robert Marshall, Ivywild
religious freaks defending murder... WOW!! the law will never be changed and planned parenthood does…
America has been conned by the PT Barnum of our time. Promising both sides they…
Donald Spitz: False equivalence. Diversion. A fetus is not "people." Dear's actions are criminal. Abortion…