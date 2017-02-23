Reader: I am ashamed of Rep. Doug Lamborn 

click to enlarge File photo

It defies the imagination that you actually introduced bills into the House of Representatives that would defund the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (HR 726) and National Public Radio (HR 727). In a $3.8 trillion budget in 2016, the $445 million allocated to public radio and television — even against an alleged $20 trillion debt — is, in the words of Neil deGrasse Tyson (you know, a famous scientist): "Cutting PBS support (0.012 percent of budget) to help balance the federal budget is like deleting text files to make room on your 500Gig hard drive."



In other words, it's not just silly but ludicrous.

For you to say, "This is not about content," but that "this money could be put to better use rebuilding our military and enhancing our national security" is transparently false. Your bills are about eliminating all public broadcasting because it does not automatically support the GOP agenda. As you well know, over 50 percent of the federal budget's discretionary spending (nearly $6 billion) already goes to the military alone — adding $500,000 won't make a bit of difference.

I am ashamed that you are my representative.

— Jean A. Garren, Colorado Springs

To submit a letter:

Mail to: Editor, 235 S. Nevada Ave., CS, CO 80903 • email: letters@csindy.com

If your comments are mailed or emailed to us, we'll consider them for publication — unless you request otherwise.

Please include your name, city of residence and a daytime phone number for verification.