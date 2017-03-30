Header Promo Spot
March 30, 2017 Columns » Letters

Reader: I want Don calling the shots, not developers 

Councilor Don Knight
  • File photo
  • Councilor Don Knight
I am a resident on the eastern edge of City Council District 1. Don Knight is our councilman.

He has come to our small neighborhood and met with us and walked through the area to see the problems. He has also arranged for city and police executives to meet with us. I personally appreciate the time he has spent “in the weeds” to research city issues and try to come up with solutions.

He also takes no campaign donations from developers.

I find it very telling that his opponent sent a campaign mailer out with the statement, “Who Do You Want Calling the Shots?” Don’s opponent gets a large portion of his money from developers — I do not want them calling the shots.

— Mary Jo Piccin, Colorado Springs

