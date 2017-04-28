Reader: Impeach him this month, or May at the latest 

click to enlarge Shutterstock

As Donald Trump has killed close to 200 people in his first less than 100 days, he is not fit to reign. Because he will not divest his stock holdings, it is reasonable to assume he has stock in the 59 missiles. Which means Trump got money for bombing. He made money off of Raytheon bombing Syria. He might have killed soldiers, but also, he killed the homeless sleeping in the caves in Afghanistan.

A president should not make any money off acts of war. Impeach him this month.

He wants to passively kill the homeless in America through cutbacks on food stamps and other survival programs for the inordinately poor. The faith community does not have funds to take up the slack. Children will die.

Impeach Trump by May at the latest. Or count on both World War III and the U.S. economy cracking.

— Jan Lightfoot, Colorado Springs

To submit a letter:

Mail to: Editor, 235 S. Nevada Ave., CS, CO 80903 • email: letters@csindy.com

If your comments are mailed or emailed to us, we'll consider them for publication — unless you request otherwise.

Please include your name, city of residence and a daytime phone number for verification.