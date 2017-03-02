Reader: Just lock the bathroom door 

click to enlarge

Regardless of one's current or former gender and who is standing in line to use the facilities, a simple solution would be that every stall have a secure door! This would assure privacy ... something everyone deserves. Further, make it the responsibility of every owner/operator of a business/building who serves the public.

They also could assure every stall has a usable hook that persons of all genders could use to hang purses, backpacks, coats, briefcases. Having to put items on bathroom floors is unacceptable.

The condition of a restaurant's bathroom is a good indicator of the condition of the kitchen!

— Carol Raabe, Colorado Springs

