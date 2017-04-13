Header Promo Spot
April 13, 2017 Columns » Letters

Reader: Keep our local business local 

click to enlarge COURTESY COLORADO SPRINGS UTILITIES
  • Courtesy Colorado Springs Utilities

I thought we kicked the Brits out more than 200 years ago. Now I read ("Breakdown," News, April 5) from your best writer, Pam Zubeck, that a former mayor signed a contract with a company overseas to maintain our vehicles, resulting in a loss of 60 talented personnel who knew those vehicles and what was required to keep them maintained.

Let's do this, Colorado Springs leaders. It's pretty easy.

Keep our local business, Colorado Springs Utilities, local. I'm sure there is a city fleet manager that can open bids to not just one business.

There are a lot of great local businesses that can take care of our fleet right here at home.

— Timothy Goodwin, Colorado Springs

