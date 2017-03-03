Reader: Let the transportation marketplace figure it out on its own 

I attended the Feb. 14 City Council meeting to speak for the Envision Shooks Run Master Facilities Plan.

Before that item, many cab drivers spoke their views about Uber and Lyft. Each driver wanted City Council to "level the playing field," since Uber and Lyft services are cutting into their full-time incomes. Other than a few fees Uber and Lyft drivers may not be paying, I believe the playing field is being leveled now by the marketplace. In deliberating the choice of which service to hire, taxi cab drivers' fares are typically double or more than that of Uber or Lyft.

I hope City Council lets the marketplace settle this dispute, and not run interference in it.

— Charles H. Castle, Colorado Springs

