Reader: LGBTQ persistance is progress 

Rep. Paul Rosenthal, D-Denver: We have a responsibility to protect Colorado children from the harmful and discredited practice of gay conversion therapy.

I was truly pleased to see the positive attention your recent article, “ Bill to ban conversion therapy hits House floor once more” brings to the issue of the unfairness of the rights of LGBTQ Americans.Though this is not an unfamiliar bill, its persistence shows true progress for our society.A large percentage of our population is unaware that they can share their opinion in regard to bills currently being voted on by the Colorado House of Representatives, so it’s great that you are sharing such knowledge.House Bill 1156 banning legal guardians from admitting minors to gay conversion therapies is crucial for equal respect for Americans.There have been major recent setbacks for the equality of those who identify with the LGBTQ community. Many people here in El Paso County express intolerance toward those who live different lifestyles and frankly, it is quite shameful.With our country’s policies rapidly changing in this period of new administration, the need for advocates to sound their voices in our country is greater than ever.Hopefully those who spread information and words of encouragement will inspire others to speak out against injustices aimed at those in our country who deserve equal rights and respect.

