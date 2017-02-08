February 08, 2017 Columns » Letters

Reader: Protect the EPA 

Letters

Editor's note: As part of our new online publishing strategy, Letters to the Editor will be posted daily, one at a time. Thank you for reading, and writing.

click to enlarge EPA headquarters - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • EPA headquarters

Here’s something people might want to take urgent action on, for it was introduced into the U.S. House of Representatives on Feb. 3 by a freshman representative from Florida: “HR 861 - To terminate the Environmental Protection Agency.” This is apparently not a joke: The text is being prepared for publication. Go to congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/861 for the history to date of this horrific proposed legislation.

— Jean Garren, Colorado Springs

Comments

