Reader: Religious freedom left undefined 

If these Religious Freedom people have a right to discriminate against me, doesn't that imply they must have a right to know I am transgender, so they can discriminate against me? If they have a religious right to not serve me, but serve me because they don't know I am trans — would that grievously violate their rights?

There would have to be some kind of registry or database for them to check, or better yet, some symbol I could wear on my person to instantly identify me as someone not to be served by freedom-loving religious and moral people, something like the yellow star that worked so well to identify Jews for the Nazis.

Better yet, how about an implanted chip that tasers me if I get near the door of a ladies room or church?

— Gina Douglas, Colorado Springs

