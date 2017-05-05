Search
May 05, 2017 Columns » Letters

Reader: Representatives, support the people and our public lands 

I'm deeply disturbed by Donald Trump's executive order threatening national parks, monuments and oceans. Public lands and waters help define who we are as a nation. This order jeopardizes the uniquely American idea of safeguarding our natural and cultural wonders for the enjoyment of all.

National parks, public lands and waters are a critical part of the nation's economy, especially in Colorado. Outdoor recreation alone generates $887 billion in consumer spending and supports 7.6 million jobs. And in 2016 national parks across the country saw record visitation.

Outdoor recreation contributes over $10 billion annually to Colorado's economy, supports 107,000 jobs across the state, generates nearly $500 million in annual state tax revenue and produces $7.6 billion annually in retail sales and services across Colorado, accounting for 4 percent of gross state product.

In Colorado we love our public lands and monuments. I urge Senator Gardner, Congressman Lamborn and Senator Bennet to stand up for protected public lands and the people and economies they support by speaking out against this executive order.

Kate Dougherty, Colorado Springs

