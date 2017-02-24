Reader: Spare us from a Robert Dear execution trial 

click to enlarge File photo

He-who-shall-not-be-mentioned may deserve to die for what he did at Planned Parenthood, but that doesn't mean that the taxpayers deserve to be saddled with costs of a death penalty trial.



George Brauchler, the Arapahoe County district attorney in the James Holmes Aurora theater case, sought the death penalty, probably to further his own political ambitions, even though Holmes offered to plead guilty if the death penalty was taken off the table. ABC News estimated the cost at $5 million. Holmes got life.



Dexter Lewis got life, not death in his multi-million dollar trial for his mass stabbing in a Denver bar.



Other than political aspirations, why do DAs go after the death penalty, knowing the cost and that most reside in prison until they succumb to causes, usually natural, other than state-imposed execution?



I would like to see a quick, non-capital trial, hopefully with a plea of guilty and quick placement of he-who-shall-not-be-mentioned in prison so we can all put this behind us. I do not want to see his picture in the paper every day for years as happened with Holmes. Just spare us, please.



— Tim Haley, Colorado Springs



