February 15, 2017 Columns » Letters

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Reader: Speaking out for protecting public lands 

By

Tools

click to enlarge JOHN FIELDER
  • John Fielder

The board and members of Wild Connections, a central Colorado nonprofit, have great concern about developments that threaten our priceless public lands and the effectiveness of federal agencies and dedicated staff that manage them.

Under consideration in D.C., HJ Resolution 44 would eliminate future-directed management and chances for citizen involvement in our public lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management. Wild Connections is deeply involved in promoting public involvement and doing field work to contribute to the Royal Gorge Field Office Resource Management Plan revision. Based on this, our group strongly supports "Planning 2.0," the BLM's updated procedures, and opposes HJ Resolution 44.

Another threat is HR 622, the "Local Enforcement for Local Lands Act," removing BLM and Forest Service law enforcement officers who protect natural resources and public land visitors. In their place, already overburdened local sheriffs and police would be forced to watch over millions of acres of federal lands.

Wild Connections is dedicated to studying natural values, involving the public, and promoting science-based management in the Royal Gorge Field Office and the Pike-San Isabel National Forests. We understand the importance of hands-on involvement by land managers and volunteers. We urge citizens to join us in speaking out for protecting public lands.

— James E. Lockhart, President, Wild Connections, Colorado Springs

To submit a letter:

Mail to: Editor, 235 S. Nevada Ave., CS, CO 80903 • email: letters@csindy.com

If your comments are mailed or emailed to us, we'll consider them for publication — unless you request otherwise.

Please include your name, city of residence and a daytime phone number for verification.

More Letters »

Tags:

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Letters

Popular Events

  • State of the Rockies Speaker Series: International Water Law and Indigenous Water Justice @ CC's Gaylord Hall

    • Mon., Feb. 27, 7 p.m. Free

  • User Submitted
    Fruit Tree Care and Pruning @ Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado

    • Saturdays, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Continues through Feb. 25 $20-$25

  • User Submitted
    CSYP Next Gen Kick Off @ Venue32

    • Thu., March 2, 6-8 p.m. $25-$30
    • Buy Tickets

  • User Submitted
    Poetry West Workshop: Sparking the Creative Fires @ Hooked on Books

    • Sat., March 4, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Free

  • User Submitted
    Star Wars Tuesday @ Petrie's Family Games

    • Tuesdays, 6 p.m. Continues through May 30
More »

Recent Comments

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation