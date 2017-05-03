Search
May 03, 2017 Columns » Letters

Reader: Suthers' quote is a staggering piece of irony 

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO
  • File photo

At the City Council swearing-in ceremony, Major Suthers quoted the novelist — and one of the most knowledgeable thinkers about the American West — Wallace Stegner in saying that the biggest challenge for the West "is to create communities that match our scenery."

For the mayor to quote Stegner is a staggering piece of irony. This is the same mayor who has been a key player in and advocate for the City/Broadmoor land swap centered on Strawberry Fields, one of the city's last remaining and most beautiful mountain interface parks. Its history dates back to 1855 when it was first dedicated as public parkland, thanks to the visionary efforts of citizens led by Helen Hunt Jackson.

As for Stegner, he would have fought tooth and nail against any giveaway of such legacy public parkland. As a matter of record, it's important for the public to know that the advocacy group Save Cheyenne's lawsuit against the legality of the land exchange is now in the Colorado State Court of Appeals. The objective is to save Strawberry Fields for the second time in its history. And, the case is not over yet.

— Ruth Obee, Colorado Springs

