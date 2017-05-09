Reader: The bright side of a N. Korea nuclear attack? 

click to enlarge Evan El-Amin/Shutterstock

So, if North Korea attacks the West Coast with nuclear weapons, it will make it a lot cheaper to mine and drill in the National Forests, after all the trees are burned down. That's a good thing, right? Or does Trump own stock in paper companies that want to clear-cut the redwoods before they get nuked?

— Gina Douglas, Colorado Springs

To submit a letter:

Mail to: Editor, 235 S. Nevada Ave., CS, CO 80903 • email: letters@csindy.com

If your comments are mailed or emailed to us, we'll consider them for publication — unless you request otherwise.

Please include your name, city of residence and a daytime phone number for verification.