May 09, 2017 Columns » Letters

Reader: The bright side of a N. Korea nuclear attack? 

click to enlarge EVAN EL-AMIN/SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Evan El-Amin/Shutterstock

So, if North Korea attacks the West Coast with nuclear weapons, it will make it a lot cheaper to mine and drill in the National Forests, after all the trees are burned down. That's a good thing, right? Or does Trump own stock in paper companies that want to clear-cut the redwoods before they get nuked?

— Gina Douglas, Colorado Springs

