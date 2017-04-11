Reader: The historical trajectory of 'alternative facts' 

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Considering "alternative facts," let us analyze the historical trajectory of issues driven by alternative facts. As it fits like a glove, let's analyze Ronald and Nancy Reagan's war on pot. [Though they were] once widely beloved, their hate campaign against pot successfully destroyed the lives of millions the Reagans hated.

Now, 30 years later, the truth has won out (as it always does). This leaves the right wing in a conundrum. Either admit the truth and denigrate the legacy of Saint Ron, or take on a very popular issue backed by big money (look at how highly capitalized the dispensaries are).

My take is, every issue backed by alternative facts will result in a similar conundrum.

— Frank Vlcek, Colorado Springs

