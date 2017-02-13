February 13, 2017 Columns » Letters

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Reader: The homeless issues aren't getting any better 

By

Tools

Editor's note: As part of our new online publishing strategy, Letters to the Editor will be posted daily, one at a time. Thank you for reading, and writing.

There is a homeless problem and it is getting worse. Some causes begin with money trouble and spiral from there — very low income versus ridiculously high shelter and hygiene costs. Then they get robbed, prosecuted and jailed. Those who stay alive, that is. What they need is evening places to shower and obtain clean clothes, a hot supper without preaching, and a safe place to sleep that does not treat them like a criminal. This can help them achieve a full day of employment and the opportunity to lift themselves up.

I have been homeless. I didn’t really care for it. I got wet and cold. I got robbed. I got turned down for work because I had no facilities most take for granted. None of that was fun or entertaining to me. It’s a hard existence, and I don’t want to do it again.

When you are driven to that unpleasant situation, you find out how everyone else looks at you as trash. These people need help, not hate. It’s the rest of you who need to change! If you have a soul, lives matter a lot more than money. Otherwise, you are worthless no matter whether you have billions or are penniless!

— Doug Harvey, Colorado Springs

To submit a letter:

Mail to: Editor, 235 S. Nevada Ave., CS, CO 80903 • email: letters@csindy.com

If your comments are mailed or emailed to us, we'll consider them for publication — unless you request otherwise.

Please include your name, city of residence and a daytime phone number for verification.

More Letters »

Speaking of Homelessness, housing

Tags: , ,

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Letters

Popular Events

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    "The Surprising History of Manitou’s Hiawatha Gardens" @ Colorado Springs Masonic Hall

    • Mon., Feb. 13, 6 p.m. $17
    • Buy Tickets

  • User Submitted
    Pikes Peak Regional History Lecture Series: "Charles Banks: Tireless Activist for Civil Rights" @ Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

    • $5 suggested donation
    • Buy Tickets

  • User Submitted
    Lovette! @ Millibo Art Theatre

    • Thursdays-Sundays, 7:30 p.m. and Thursdays-Sundays, 2 p.m. Continues through Feb. 26 $12-$25
    • Buy Tickets

  • Sustainability Series: Sustaining Watersheds with Rain Barrels @ Bear Creek Nature Center

    • $4-$5

  • User Submitted
    Writing Your Own Story @ Cottonwood Center for the Arts

    • Tuesdays, 6-8 p.m. Continues through March 14 $100
More »

Recent Comments

  • Re: The law of the land

    • Um the thought of local law enforcemwnt taking on this extra reaponsibility will result in…

    • Posted by Suzanne Howell Burkle
    • on February 12, 2017

  • Re: The law of the land

    • The issue is somewhat different than explained. Generally, local control is better than federal control…

    • Posted by MChaussee
    • on February 11, 2017

  • Re: Game over

    • So many great memories and lifetime friends were made was just talking about the bar…

    • Posted by Anthony Gonzales
    • on February 10, 2017
  • More »
COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation