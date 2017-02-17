Reader: The Indy's loaded with crap 

click to enlarge

You have tipped over the outhouse for me with the new Trump Tracker column. A little fecal material I can handle; however, having that smelly stuff to read each week is too much. I have looked at my last marijuana-filled Independent, as reading one disjointed Trump-bashing article is enough for this ol' guy. You are now adding input from a pathetic person who lives in the corrupt city of Baltimore. How objective will he be?

If it is going to be a poop-filled column, loaded with crap, I will go back to reading the Gazette or Falcon Herald. The Gazette is even using writers from the Washington Post. The new president has been on the job less than a month; low-mentality people want to drag him through the mud or worse. Whatever happened to decency and common sense? Obviously not at the Indy! SAD!

— Duane C. Slocum, Colorado Springs