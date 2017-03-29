Header Promo Spot
March 29, 2017 Columns » Letters

Reader: The question is how informed voters are and how those voters would vote 

I was amazed and pleased that the Gazette actually covered the recent protest downtown by Together for Colorado Springs concerning the Gazette’s lack of diverse opinions on its editorial pages.

If one only depended on the paper’s right-wing/alt-right views rather than expanding one’s perspectives via other media, including the Colorado Springs Independent, then it is very understandable that Gazette Publisher Dan Steever’s comment that “voters disagree” with allegations of bias may be true. The question is how broadly informed voters are and how informed voters would vote.

Recently I submitted a letter focusing on tax aspects of the emerging Republican Trumpcare bill. We now know that about 24 million would have lost coverage if it had passed.

But unless I missed something, there was no mention in the Gazette that the $600 billion saved by denying coverage would have gone to the richest 1 or 2 percent of households (think Gazette owner Philip Anschutz).

According to The New York Times, Americans earning more than $3.75 million annually would average a tax break of $165,090 per year. I wonder how many Gazette readers know this.

— Ron Boddicker, Colorado Springs

