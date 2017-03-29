Reader: The question is how informed voters are and how those voters would vote 

click to enlarge Shutterstock

I was amazed and pleased that theactually covered the recent protest downtown by Together for Colorado Springs concerning the’s lack of diverse opinions on its editorial pages.If one only depended on the paper’s right-wing/alt-right views rather than expanding one’s perspectives via other media, including the, then it is very understandable thatPublisher Dan Steever’s comment that “voters disagree” with allegations of bias may be true. The question is how broadly informed voters are and how informed voters would vote.Recently I submitted a letter focusing on tax aspects of the emerging Republican Trumpcare bill. We now know that about 24 million would have lost coverage if it had passed.But unless I missed something, there was no mention in thethat the $600 billion saved by denying coverage would have gone to the richest 1 or 2 percent of households (thinkowner Philip Anschutz).According to, Americans earning more than $3.75 million annually would average a tax break of $165,090 per year. I wonder how manyreaders know this.

