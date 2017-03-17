Reddit
March 17, 2017 Columns » Letters

Reader: This is Trump's agenda 

Listed below are U.S. House bills introduced since Donald Trump “won” the election. I wonder how many of these our “representatives” will approve? How about the $54 billion increase for the military-industrial complex?

1. HR 861: Terminate the Environmental Protection Agency

2. HR 610: Vouchers for Public Education

3. HR 899: Terminate the Department of Education

4. HJR 69: Repeal Rule Protecting Wildlife

5. HR 370: Repeal Affordable Care Act

6. HR 354: Defund Planned Parenthood

7. HR 785: National Right to Work (this one ends unions)

8. HR 83: Mobilizing Against Sanctuary Cities Bill

9. HR 147: Criminalizing Abortion (“Prenatal Nondiscrimination Act” — more religion)

10. HR 808: Sanctions against Iran

— Carl R. Carnein, Florissant

