Reader: This is Trump's agenda 

Listed below are U.S. House bills introduced since Donald Trump “won” the election. I wonder how many of these our “representatives” will approve? How about the $54 billion increase for the military-industrial complex?1. HR 861: Terminate the Environmental Protection Agency2. HR 610: Vouchers for Public Education3. HR 899: Terminate the Department of Education4. HJR 69: Repeal Rule Protecting Wildlife5. HR 370: Repeal Affordable Care Act6. HR 354: Defund Planned Parenthood7. HR 785: National Right to Work (this one ends unions)8. HR 83: Mobilizing Against Sanctuary Cities Bill9. HR 147: Criminalizing Abortion (“Prenatal Nondiscrimination Act” — more religion)10. HR 808: Sanctions against Iran

