Reader: Those conservatives don't know what conservative means 

The Gazette’s March 26 editorial, “Jill Gaebler is conservative impostor,” shows one thing: “Conservatives” are impostors who don’t know what the word, conservative, means. Gaebler does.Prime examples are the Gazette’s global warming denial and opposition to “impact fees” on developers.Global warming facts: At current CO2 levels, more heat is absorbed by the atmosphere than goes back into space; this heats the planet. Humans emit twice as much CO2 than is absorbed by plants and the oceans, increasing the imbalance. CO2 absorbed by the oceans makes them warmer and more acidic; this reduces ocean oxygen and the production of oxygen by phytoplankton, which produces half the oxygen on earth.NASA: Temperature has climbed “roughly 10 times faster than the average rate of ice-age-recovery warming.” A hotter planet means more drought and wildfires. Warmer oceans mean more atmospheric moisture, stronger hurricanes and tornadoes, more severe flooding and snowstorms. Others pay to subsidize fossil fuel corporation profits.The case for impact fees is even simpler. Unless the costs of all the infrastructure required to support developers’ products are included in their cost, market forces cannot properly balance supply and demand. Purchasers make uneconomic decisions when product costs are subsidized. It’s not conservative to tax the public to increase the profits of those who burden the public.The Gazette’s thinking: Never mind that subsidizing developers by not imposing impact fees results in enormous infrastructure backlogs and more taxes on the public ... and potholes! Its so-called “conservative” ideology isn’t conservative at all; it’s theft.

