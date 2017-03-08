Reader: Vote Yolanda Avila 

click to enlarge File photo

I met Yolanda Avila a few years ago while we both served on the board of a local nonprofit. I've known her as a colleague, friend and now candidate for City Council District 4.

She's passionate. She advocates for others, regardless of their politics, social standing or economic status. I've watched her relentlessly advocate for reliable, safe transportation; vibrant, safe neighborhoods; and access and opportunity for all. For her, City Council is a full-time calling, not a part-time job.

She's pragmatic. She doesn't have a default position on every issue. She believes every voice should be heard, every view considered and no entity should have disproportionate influence.

She's invested. Yolanda's family came to Colorado Springs in 1958. She's experienced this community through the eyes of a child, teenager, young mother, college student, and a determined and vocal advocate. She's watched Colorado Springs grow to a sprawling city. Growth brought jobs, development and opportunity, but also neglect, crime, division and inequity. She felt compelled to act as a citizen, now as a candidate.

She's engaged. For several years she has immersed herself in all things Colorado Springs: City Council, Utilities, nonprofits, community events, HOAs and more. She's studied, listened, learned, spoken out, and respectfully questioned and challenged local leaders.

She's ready. She has served in government, including a very successful 20-year career as a criminal investigator. She has bravely conquered personal hardship and adversity, including the mid-life loss of her vision. She understands the issues and the concerns of the voters. Yolanda is one of the most enabled people I've ever met.

Her name is second on the ballot of three candidates, right in the middle, the bull's-eye if you will. When you cast your vote, aim for the bull's-eye.

— Harold J. Cunningham,Colorado Springs

