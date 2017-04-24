Reader: What we can do about Trumpism 

In this dark time, when the well-being of ourselves, those we love, others throughout the world and our nonhuman kin is being destroyed, we need to do everything we can to oppose Trumpism. To remain a spectator is to passively endorse it and allow his poison to spread.

What can we as individuals do?

First, we can join and support some of the many local and national efforts now underway to politically block the actions of his wrecking crew.

Second, we can join others in taking direct action, nonviolently disrupting their harmful plans through noncooperation and civil disobedience. Forceful pushback and defiance are necessary — being polite and obedient won't work. Put sand in their gears. Political change alone is unlikely to succeed without it.

Third, we can help counter the poison in the air by spreading kindness, compassion, generosity and courtesy.

Other thoughts: Have a strong vision. Be clear about what we're fighting for. Have a good buzz phrase.

Play offense. Act, don't just react or defend or resist — take the initiative; escalate your actions. Find creative new actions; think outside the box. Attack when or where your opponent doesn't expect it.

Detach yourself from results. Make the commitment, do the work, follow through as needed, and then let go. Let the universe make of it what it will: success, failure or a step along the way. Do it simply because it's the right thing to do. This is a lighter, freer and more effective way.

Even when it seems hopeless, persistence often pays off in the end. Gandhi said this about persistence: "First they ignore you. Then they laugh at you. Then they fight you. Then you win."

We're now at No. 3.

— Arden Buck, Nederland, Colorado

To submit a letter:

Mail to: Editor, 235 S. Nevada Ave., CS, CO 80903 • email: letters@csindy.com

If your comments are mailed or emailed to us, we'll consider them for publication — unless you request otherwise.

Please include your name, city of residence and a daytime phone number for verification.