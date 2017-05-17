Reader: Where's my protest paycheck? 

click to enlarge File photo

The day after the inauguration of Donald Trump, one of the most massive protest demonstrations in the history of the world took place. Locally, it was the biggest protest demonstration in the history of Colorado Springs. Soon afterward, some Republicans claimed many of the protesters were paid professionals.

I recently took part in the pro-science demonstration downtown. The crowd was jovial, intellectual and committed. It supported the anti-Trump scientific consensus that global warming is caused largely by humans burning fossil fuels.

Now, I enthusiastically protest Trump's policies on principle alone. But I can always use a little extra income. So: Can anyone tell me where to pick up my Anti-Trump Protesters paycheck?

— Larimore Nicholl, Colorado Springs

To submit a letter:

Mail to: Editor, 235 S. Nevada Ave., CS, CO 80903 • email: letters@csindy.com

If your comments are mailed or emailed to us, we'll consider them for publication — unless you request otherwise.

Please include your name, city of residence and a daytime phone number for verification.