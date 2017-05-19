Reader: Who really needs to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law 

click to enlarge Rob Crandall / Shutterstock

Jefferson Beauregard Sessions is the U.S. attorney general. I guess the word "general" just goes with that Southern combination. Anyway, our AG has declared crime is so rampant we must re-enact the steepest penalties allowed by law to stem the tide.

The reason given by Sessions was the "dramatic increase" in crime touted by him and Trump during the campaign. However, historically, nationwide the numbers are much lower than 20 or 30 years ago. From FactCheck.org: "The number of murders in Dallas peaked at 500 in 1991, but dropped to nearly half that (231) in 2000, according to data from the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics."

Perhaps there is another reason for Sessions' order. Sally Yates, as deputy attorney general, issued instructions to reduce the use of private prisons because of falling prison populations. This caused the stocks of CoreCivic and GEO, the two largest U.S. private prison companies, to fall dramatically. After the election, the stocks rose 43 and 21 percent, respectively. On Feb. 21, Sessions rescinded Yates' order, after which the companies enjoyed another jump in share prices. From Non-Profit Quarterly: "Now, we read in The Nation that in October, just before the election, two of Sessions' former Senate aides, David Stewart and Ryan Robichaux, became lobbyists for GEO Group ... specifically engaged to lobby on government contracting."

GEO and CoreCivic donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Trump campaign committees and the inauguration. The Campaign Legal Center filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission, alleging the GEO Group was breaking the law by donating to a political committee as a federal contractor.

Hey Mr. AG, you do know it is against the law for federal contractors to donate to political committees, don't you? Perhaps they should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Doubtful.

— Craig S. Chisesi, Rifle

