Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 28, 2017 Columns » Letters

Reader: Why you don't see 'Re-elect Jill Gaebler' signs at construction sites 

By

Tools

click to enlarge CARRIE SIMISON
  • Carrie Simison
Driving around our neighborhood, you will see dozens of “Re-elect Jill Gaebler” signs in front yards.

Where will you not see signs for Jill? At big construction sites. Why could that be? Well, people like us put signs in front of our homes because Jill represents us, the people. She represents us well and is not afraid to ask questions about how our city is managed.

She does a great job of balancing the need for development with the need for transparency and a greater city vision. Please join me in supporting Jill Gaebler for City Council District 5.

— Ed Brady, Colorado Springs

To submit a letter:

Mail to: Editor, 235 S. Nevada Ave., CS, CO 80903 • email: letters@csindy.com

If your comments are mailed or emailed to us, we'll consider them for publication — unless you request otherwise.

Please include your name, city of residence and a daytime phone number for verification.


More Letters »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , ,

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Letters

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation