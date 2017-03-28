Reader: Why you don't see 'Re-elect Jill Gaebler' signs at construction sites 

click to enlarge Carrie Simison

Driving around our neighborhood, you will see dozens of “Re-elect Jill Gaebler” signs in front yards.Where will you not see signs for Jill? At big construction sites. Why could that be? Well, people like us put signs in front of our homes because Jill represents us, the people. She represents us well and is not afraid to ask questions about how our city is managed.She does a great job of balancing the need for development with the need for transparency and a greater city vision. Please join me in supporting Jill Gaebler for City Council District 5.

