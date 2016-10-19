Ready, set, vote 

Ready for this election to be over? There is good news: The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office has mailed ballots to 370,000 active registered voters.

If you don't see yours by the end of the week, report it to the county Elections Office at 719/575-8683. Your ballot could have been lost in the mail, but more likely the problem is with your registration. If a piece of government mail bounces back from your address, you're deemed inactive and won't get a ballot. Obviously, same if you aren't registered to vote.

But these problems are easily fixed. Simply update your registration at the Clerk's Office or at GoVoteColorado.com through Oct. 31 and you'll receive a mail ballot. After that, you must register and vote in person at a Voter Service and Polling Center through Election Day, Nov. 8.

Those centers, available to anyone wanting to vote in person, will open in the coming weeks (check epcvotes.com). Anyone needing service should go to the Clerk's Office at the Citizens Service Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road.

If you want to mail in your ballot, you'll need 68 cents in postage. It must arrive at the Clerk's Office by 7 p.m. Nov. 8 to be counted. Postmarks won't help.

Thus, if you are voting close to Election Day, it's smart to submit your ballot at one of several drop-off locations. For a full list of the current locations, check epcvotes.com. All ballot drop-offs are open 24/7 and monitored by video surveillance. Six are drive-up locations.