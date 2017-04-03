Header Promo Spot
Search
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 03, 2017 Music » Album Reviews

Real Estate's still-evolving sound 

By

Tools

Real Estate, "In Mind"
  • Real Estate, "In Mind"

Martin Courtney always intended his New Jersey band Real Estate to occupy a space midway between jangly and breezy, though the group’s first three albums tended to drift a bit. In Mind comes closest to realizing the perfect mix of joyful summer music, despite a notable hint of fear and tension in some of its lyrics and accompanying music. Part of that may come from the replacement of guitarist Matt Mondanile with Julian Lynch, which gives the band a tighter guitar sound reminiscent of early REM. But the real advance is in tracks like “After the Moon” and “Darling,” with their more highly refined songwriting and arrangements in which riffs predominate over fuzzy washes. While some may prefer a bit more of a shoegazer sound, the guitar interplay on tracks like “Stained Glass” brings a clearer and more sparkling vibe to Real Estate’s still-evolving sound.
File next to: The War on Drugs, Tennis, Beach House

More Album Reviews »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , ,

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Album Reviews

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation