Real Estate, "In Mind"

Martin Courtney always intended his New Jersey band Real Estate to occupy a space midway between jangly and breezy, though the group’s first three albums tended to drift a bit.comes closest to realizing the perfect mix of joyful summer music, despite a notable hint of fear and tension in some of its lyrics and accompanying music. Part of that may come from the replacement of guitarist Matt Mondanile with Julian Lynch, which gives the band a tighter guitar sound reminiscent of early REM. But the real advance is in tracks like “After the Moon” and “Darling,” with their more highly refined songwriting and arrangements in which riffs predominate over fuzzy washes. While some may prefer a bit more of a shoegazer sound, the guitar interplay on tracks like “Stained Glass” brings a clearer and more sparkling vibe to Real Estate’s still-evolving sound.The War on Drugs, Tennis, Beach House