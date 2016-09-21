Red Point Smoothies joins recent openings at the Lincoln Center 

School smoothies

Dan Fuhr says he has a diabetic friend who took a sugar reading after downing a conventional fruit-purée-based smoothie, and found his stats higher than after a night of drinking. It got Fuhr's attention, and in the early 2000s, he had an idea for creating a smoothie bar with whole-food ingredients, incorporating healthy fats for balance.

But at the time Fuhr was still in the Army, where he served as a civil affairs officer for 10 of his 15 active-duty years. He inquired if any of his friends' wives might be interested in managing a shop for him, but none were, so he says he "kept the idea on the back burner, even when I got out of the Army in May 2015, because I understand the low probability of success for a small business."

That understanding partly comes from the fact that Fuhr was in the process of earning a one-year HBX Credential of Readiness (CORe) certificate from Harvard Business School in 2015, while receiving job offers mostly from the D.C. area. But he didn't want to leave Colorado, becoming "bored" and "frustrated." He'd also operated his own gym between 2010 and 2011, so he decided to get back into CrossFit via CrossFit SoCo, which placed him at the new Lincoln Center development, also home to Building3 Coffee Roasters and an upcoming bakery as well as Goat Patch Brewing. The time for his smoothie idea felt right, so he signed a five-year lease in the former elementary school earlier this spring.

Expect Red Point Smoothies (2727 N. Cascade Ave., #175, redpointsmoothies.com) to be in full swing by the first week of October. The name hails from a rock climbing term related to free-climbing while lead climbing; Fuhr considers himself a hobbyist climber. As such, the shop will have some cool design features, such as Yogibo Fly personal hammocks suspended from the ceiling and an artificial turf "hill" on which guests can crawl about and lounge. Fuhr hopes to create a "scalable and repeatable model that will grow into multiple locations," with a goal of a second open by this time next year.

Acting as his own menu developer, Fuhr says he's "not doing anything too unusual" with his 18-ounce smoothies ingredient-wise, with now-trendy inputs like coconut water and/or oil, almond milk and/or butter and alternative protein options (including vegan). But one does feature Building3's cold-brew coffee, and he'll also serve their coffee (not espresso drinks) with butter and/or coconut oil (something not being done at the roastery's café).

A breakfast list includes customizable oatmeal or quinoa bowls and a Power Egg Bowl, with paleo protein waffles coming soon. Lunch features panini-pressed chicken salad and chicken Power Bowl options with quinoa. Guests may also procure house-cooked Ranch Foods Direct bone broth, revered for supposed gut, immune and joint support. Dessert ushers in a paleo chia "rice" pudding.

Launching hours run from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.