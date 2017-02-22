Rep. Lamborn won't hold town halls 

click to enlarge File photo

As resistance groups gear up to attend town halls nationwide during the congressional recess, Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs, won't host one. So, activist group Colorado Action Network is hosting a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at Library 2C, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive.

The group also plans to demonstrate at 11 a.m. Friday outside the Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road, where the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC are sponsoring a $50-a-plate luncheon featuring Lamborn. (tinyurl.com/Lamborn-cs-CAN).