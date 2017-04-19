Report: Springs' bicycle network lacking 

click to enlarge Shutterstock

The city's existing bicycle network needs work, according to a new report.

Released April 13, it found residents highly value walkable and bikeable infrastructure, but without a network of connected routes, many aren't apt to choose bikes to commute. Another finding: Colorado Springs has few longer-distance continuous bicycle routes that connect neighborhoods across major arterials, and that's a barrier to bike use.

In fact, the League of American Cyclists used 2014 Census data in determining that less than 1 percent of commuting is done by bike in the Springs, compared to 1.3 percent statewide.

Next is an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 3 in the downtown Penrose Library's Carnegie Reading Room, 20 N. Cascade Ave. A draft bicycle plan will be finished in early summer after which public comment will be taken before its submission to City Council. For more go to coloradosprings.gov/bikeplan.