March 06, 2017 Music » Album Reviews

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Rhiannon Giddens continues her musical explorations 

By

Tools

click to enlarge Rhiannon Giddens, "Freedom Highway"
  • Rhiannon Giddens, "Freedom Highway"
Grammy Award winner Rhiannon Giddens is the praiseworthy darling of the burgeoning Americana movement. As a person of color, Giddens adds some diversity to the otherwise largely lily-white scene, but it would be a gross miscalculation to chalk her success up to that fact. As the frontperson for the critically acclaimed Carolina Chocolate Drops, she’s shown herself to be a songwriter and musician of deep nuance and wide-ranging musical vision. With other groups and on her own, Giddens has amassed an impressive catalog in little more than a decade. On her own, she has released two EPs, a live album and a pair of studio releases. Freedom Highway continues Giddens’ musical explorations. Here she writes most of her own material, with an emphasis on history and storytelling. Instrumental accompaniment is judicious and spare, keeping the focus on her sonorous and emotive vocals.
File next to: Dave Rawlings, Gillian Welch, Mary Gauthier

More Album Reviews »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , ,

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Album Reviews

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation