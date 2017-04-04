Ride, Lifehouse and Switchfoot announce ticket sale dates 

click to enlarge
Prepare yourselves, worshippers of America's “we’re-not-really-Christian-rock” sensations Lifehouse and Switchfoot. And you, too, fans of Britain's “stop-calling-us-shoegazer” band Ride. Tickets to all three of these still-in-denial acts will be going on sale this Friday, April 7.
In other area concert news, soundtrack composer Hans Zimmer has just added Denver to his curiously improbable arena tour, while Jeffrey Foucault, Digable Planets and My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult are also on their way.
Here’s this week’s full rundown of newly announced shows.
On sale Friday, April 7:
• Saywecanfly,
Marquis Theater, Denver, June 14
• Lifehouse, Switchfoot,
Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, July 23
• Ride,
Summit Music Hall, Denver, September 20
Other newly announced shows:
• Jeffrey Foucault,
Brues Alehouse Brewing Co, Pueblo, May 4
• 40 oz. to Freedom — Tribute to Sublime,
City Hall, Denver, May 20
• Digable Planets,
Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, Denver, May 26
• My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult,
EXDO Event Center, Denver, May 27
• Afrodesiac, Fox Theare,
Boulder, June 17
• Hans Zimmer, 1stBank Center,
Broomfield, August 6