Ride, Lifehouse and Switchfoot announce ticket sale dates 

click to enlarge Ride

Prepare yourselves, worshippers of America's “we’re-not-really-Christian-rock” sensations Lifehouse and Switchfoot. And you, too, fans of Britain's “stop-calling-us-shoegazer” band Ride. Tickets to all three of these still-in-denial acts will be going on sale this Friday, April 7.In other area concert news, soundtrack composer Hans Zimmer has just added Denver to his curiously improbable arena tour, while Jeffrey Foucault, Digable Planets and My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult are also on their way.Here’s this week’s full rundown of newly announced shows.Marquis Theater, Denver, June 14Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, July 23Summit Music Hall, Denver, September 20Brues Alehouse Brewing Co, Pueblo, May 4City Hall, Denver, May 20Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, Denver, May 26EXDO Event Center, Denver, May 27Boulder, June 17Broomfield, August 6