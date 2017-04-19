Rock City Cafe opens new space, ready for business once more 

click to enlarge
On Tuesday, April 11, Rock City Cafe (1812 Dominion Way, see Facebook page
) reopened in a new location, ready for business once more. It’s run by King’s Chef Diner vets Ricky Meggison and Angel Sanfilippo, who closed their 405 N. Union Blvd. location this past September. Their new spot seats 35, up from 15.
“My kitchen is pretty much as big as my last location was,” says Meggison. Though the original was a Detroit-style Coney-and-slider joint, Meggison and Sanfilippo shifted the menu to feature diner-esque American bites, with plentiful breakfast and lunch options. While the menu hasn’t changed much in the move, they’ve switched the Coney sauce out for red chile with beans, served on dogs and by the bowl.
“Our regulars are flooding in,” says Meggison of the new spot. Still, his goals are humble. “We want to be one of the best breakfast spots in Colorado Springs.”