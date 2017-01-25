Rocky Mountain Highway announces upcoming concert series 

click to enlarge Northfoto / Shutterstock.com

Bob Marley's birthday isn't until February, but the reunited Wailers will start the party early with five Colorado dates over the coming week.

The year may have just begun, but it's never too soon to start thinking about MeadowGrass, it would seem. Rocky Mountain Highway has been busy of late, unveiling a new website and celebrating the release of Gold Camp Brewing's limited-edition Lemongrass IPA, brewed in honor of the beloved local music festival.

As an extra treat for the forward-thinking, discount tickets for MeadowGrass will be available on Saturday, Jan. 28, and the first Rocky Mountain Highway shows of the year have just been announced. Multi-instrumentalist Tony Furtado and his trio will be featured as part of the Friends House Concerts series on Jan. 26; guitarist Billy Strings, a rising bluegrass star, will appear at the Gold Room on Feb. 4, and the Nederland, Colorado-based folk quartet Gipsy Moon will play the Gold Room with North Carolina's Mipso on March 2.

Local flutist and composer Joseph Liberti, meanwhile, is launching another concert series in association with The Art of Jazz in order to raise money for environmental advocacy groups The Nature Conservancy and Friends of the Earth. Liberti describes the series as an attempt to forward ecological issues at a critical moment in history by combining his two great loves, music and nature.

The concert series kicks off at the Millibo Arts Theatre on Wednesday, Jan. 25, with the premiere of Liberti's environmentally minded new piece, "Butterfly Zone," described as "new age jazz for a green planet." The performance will feature the New Age Jazz Quintet, which includes guitarist Alan Joseph, bassist Marc Neihof, vibraphonist Aaron Turner, cellist Linda Johnson and Liberti himself.

If you're a fan of classic reggae, here's good news. The Wailers Band — who ascended to reggae royalty as Bob Marley's backing group following his split from Bunny Livingston and Peter Tosh — are making a quick but fairly extensive run through Colorado before heading to the Raggamuffin All-Stars Festival in Australia and New Zealand.

You can catch the reunited Wailers, featuring Aston "Family Man" Barrett and Junior Marvin, at Brues Alehouse in Pueblo on Jan. 25, at Denver's Gothic Theatre on Jan. 26, Crested Butte's Center for the Arts on Jan. 27, Boulder's Fox Theatre on Jan. 28 and Greeley's Moxi Theater on Jan. 29.

Now, for a look at some other notable happenings in local music this week:

A night of reggae-infused rock at the Black Sheep on Jan. 26 will feature Savannah, Georgia's Passafire, who are joined by Project 432 and The KnightBeats.

On Friday, Jan. 27, also at the Black Sheep, acclaimed San Diego-based Johnny Cash tribute band Cash'd Out makes their return to Colorado Springs, joined by the Tejon Street Corner Thieves.

Keeping the tribute act train rolling, Denver-based U2 tribute band Under a Blood Red Sky will take the stage at Stargazers Theatre on Jan. 27.

Jan. 27 brings the Boulder-based bass act SoDown to Rawkus, joined by Homemade Spaceship, PHloEthik and Kruza Kid.

The '60s-steeped locals the Psychedelegates make their triumphant return to Jack Quinn Irish Alehouse & Pub on Jan. 27.

Nashville-based hardcore punk act Death Card will hit the Black Sheep on Jan. 28, along with Pueblo's Creep Status.

Reggae and funk-inspired jam rockers The E.T.s make their monthly stop at Studio A64 on Jan. 28.

Local indie-folk quartet Smith House will play a free show at Stargazers Theatre on Jan. 28, joined by the Renaissance-tinged ensemble Crystal Creek.

California-based electronic duo Arius will be bringing their finger-drumming style to Rawkus on Jan. 28, along with NDEVR, Magnum, MVRTIVL LVW and Duper.

Rounding out a busy Jan. 28, local jazz-funk saxophone virtuoso Tony Exum Jr. will pay tribute to the music of the Isley Brothers at the Gold Room.

Finally, to close out the month, the "West for the Winter" tour, featuring hardcore act Bungler with Sabella, Kaonashi and Fist Thrower, will hit the Black Sheep on Jan. 31.

