Rocky Mountain Women's Film Festival continues to showcase unique voices 

click to enlarge

It's that time again: a weekend of new and unique films to stimulate your mind, your funny bone or your tear ducts, depending on which of the Rocky Mountain Women's Film Festival's screenings you attend.

After 29 years, the RMWFF hasn't missed a beat when it comes to providing a platform for women filmmakers and those who explore diversity through film, whether it be documentary or fiction, and this year their 1,500 annual viewers have quite the lineup to choose from.

Check out, for instance, Mama Rwanda (shown alongside Taming Wild and Where We Stand, Saturday, 9-10:45 a.m., Kathryn Mohrman Theatre), which follows the lives of two Rwandan women who've grown up in the post-genocide era. Or support local filmmaker Kathy Sparnins, a Woodland Park resident whose documentary, Voices of Grief, Honoring the Sacred Journey (Sunday, 9-10:45 a.m., Cornerstone Arts Center) explores the different ways in which we deal with loss.

We also highly recommend Growing Up Coy and Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise, whose directors are interviewed in this week's issue of the Independent (follow the links).

This weekend, you can use film to travel from Egypt to Russia to India and back to America, exploring issues of race, religion, economics and gender through the eyes of internationally known filmmakers. See rmwfilminstitute.org/festival for the full lineup. You won't be able to catch all 40 films, but it never hurts to have options.