Roll Up egg rolls hit and miss 

Griffin Swartzell
Roll Up's Southwest vegetarian torta rolls.
We found Roll Up's white trailer (see Facebook page
) outside Great Storm Brewing. Open since the start of January, it’s run by Security-raised Bryce Dillingham and Eddie Parliment, both vets of fast food rather than traditional kitchen scenes. That shows, but it’s not a deal-breaker, as it turns out. Their Greek chicken gyro rolls ($7) find abundant, even dripping meat-moisture in chunks of chicken, with plenty of bell pepper besides. But a lack of seasoning inside and a too-acidic tzatziki mute our drunk-food bliss a little.
We’d sooner go for the Southwest vegetarian torta rolls ($6), heavy on mushrooms, onions and corn, with black beans. Like the Greek rolls, the filling could use a skosh more seasoning. Despite that, the savory mushrooms and sweet corn please, and sriracha aioli atop helps compensate. Snickers dessert rolls ($3) tempt, with lengths of candy bar wrapped up, fried and served under powdered sugar. But, somehow, they wind up thoroughly dry, begging a glass of milk.