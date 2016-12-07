click to enlarge Brienne Boortz

Rotisserie Chicken Green Chili

Ingredients

3 lbs. boneless, skinless, rotisserie chicken, shredded

4 c. all-purpose flour, toasted

5 tbsp. vegetable or canola oil

1 large yellow onion, coarsely chopped

6 medium garlic cloves, coarsely chopped

15 medium tomatillos, husked and quartered

10 roasted poblano chilies, skinned

8 c. chicken stock

2 2-lb. bags of green chilies, skinned

3 tbsp. Mexican oregano

1 tbsp. cayenne pepper

1½ tbsp. jalapeño chili powder

1 tbsp. ground cumin

½ tsp. paprika

1 c. fresh cilantro, chopped

½ c. salt

Directions

In a heavy-bottomed stockpot, heat oil and sweat onions and garlic. Add tomatillos, roasted poblanos and flour. Cook for about 5 to 8 minutes, stirring constantly. Add chicken stock, chicken, green chilies and all spices. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low-medium; simmer for about an hour. Finish with cilantro, salt and pepper to taste. Makes about 30, 9-ounce bowls.

Aftertaste

Some of you may remember the green chili at Beckett's in the early '90s — that recipe was the inspiration for this incarnation. We put a lot of love into our house-made chicken green chili. We toast the flour to add depth and a slight nuttiness. Fresh tomatillos, which are more acidic than tomatoes, are used to cut through the chili's richness. Use fresh roasted chilies whenever possible, but frozen will do. Use mild peppers or the hottest you can find, depending on your taste.

Flatiron's rotisserie chicken gets our own spice rub and then rests overnight before being slow roasted, shredded and added to our chili. We've been told by several customers that this is the best green chili they've ever had.

— Submitted Flatiron's by chef Espiridion "Pete" Moreno