February 10, 2017 Food & Drink » Dining Reviews

Rudy's Little Hideaway is still a place to call home 

click to enlarge MATTHEW SCHNIPER
  • Matthew Schniper
Natives and long-timers will remember Rudy’s 16-year past on the South Nevada Avenue strip, before moving to Eighth Street in 2010. Rudy Esobedo still operates the place, somewhat of a classic diner and otherwise a Tex-Mex joint, with cheap-to-reasonable prices and humble but heartfelt eats.

The red and green chiles remain highlights, and I sample both on my chorizo stack ($8.99), which layers the house-seasoned meat in corn tortillas, under the sauces, alongside home fries and a couple eggs. The chorizo could use more of its own flavor, and bears a bit of a bread-like, faux-meat texture, and the potatoes could use more crisping. But the New Mexico red chile hosts a fine earth flavor and the green chile kicks with a bit of added jalapeño heat. I also pour Rudy’s salsa, served with warm, oily house chips, over the eggs and spuds; it’s medium heat, bright with spices, and toned with roasted tomatoes, whose charred skin flecks show up like pepper flakes in the mix.

