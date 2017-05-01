Search
May 01, 2017 Music » Album Reviews

Samantha Fish has taken a radical detour 

click to enlarge 81fg7nef6ml._sx522_.jpg
On her previous albums, guitarist Samantha Fish churned out solid modern blues. Not unlike a slightly more Americana-leaning Ana Popovic, Fish displayed her six-string abilities on stomping, barroom-style blues numbers. And while there’s not a thing in the world wrong with that, on Chills & Fever, the 28-year-old guitarist has taken a radical detour. With the aid of members of the Detroit Cobra, Fish has made a down-and-dirty rock ‘n’ roll album that embodies the spirit of classic rhythm and blues. Thrilling musical backing is featured on every track. Occasionally, the vocal parts push the limits of Fish’s abilities, making her sound slightly out of her depth, but her sizzling lead guitar work more than redeems things. Taken as a whole, Chills and Fever suggests an intriguing new direction for Fish, one she’d do well to pursue on further releases.
File next to: Nick Curran, JD McPherson, Wanda Jackson

